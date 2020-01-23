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Is Coronavirus A Man Made Depopulation Weapon
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66 views • January 23, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
Special Reports
Reporter Rob Dew shows the patent number to the Coronavirus which is currently ravishing China
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e290fbb509b0a00205e9e26
Special Reports
Reporter Rob Dew shows the patent number to the Coronavirus which is currently ravishing China
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e290fbb509b0a00205e9e26
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