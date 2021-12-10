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See Through Agreements | Live By Heart Today #48
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LBHT #48 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart about how our living agreements affect our every moment as we see through lenses of beliefs and past experiences that shape what we currently perceive.
How we regard our experiences stems from an overwhelming amount of information being processed within milliseconds and being consciously aware of how our brain interprets our environment empowers us to experience each moment appropriately.
Join us as Dawn and Wendy share how the practice of heart coherence practice can create new possibilities that lead to a life we love.
Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.
This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.
How we regard our experiences stems from an overwhelming amount of information being processed within milliseconds and being consciously aware of how our brain interprets our environment empowers us to experience each moment appropriately.
Join us as Dawn and Wendy share how the practice of heart coherence practice can create new possibilities that lead to a life we love.
Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.
This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.
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