Radical Truth #25 - Life During an Islamic Takeover - Part 2

Never-ending violent protests caused chaos to distract the public. Members of the media were censored. Police were demonized in order to remove them, and the Supreme Court was disabled. History’s repeating itself, so lets talk about a MUST-READ book!

Here is the book mentioned in this episode:

"An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover" https://amzn.to/38J9s5E

Previous Episode Mentioned: #24 - Life During an Islamic Takeover - Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gj63Y00YeDMn/

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