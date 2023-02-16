Is The Peripheral S1 Ep4 "Jackpot" A Real Warning or Just Part of the Show?

This footage is from Season 1, Episode 4 of the show The Peripheral (2022).
In this episode something called "The Jackpot" is outlined. It's a series of events unleashed on the world in a couple of years & then continuing across the span of a few decades depopulating the planet by approximately 7 billion people. It includes, the grid getting hacked, pandemic, drought, famine, a nuclear missile silo domestic terrorist attack on the United States & more!
Are they trying to warn us? Someone who isn't paying attention at first thought would think the mere suggestion of such a thing is a crazy conspiracy theory. However, it wouldn't be the first time. Messages are often hidden in films & TV shows. Here are 10 Other Warnings & Messages Hidden in Plain Sight in Films & TV Shows https://listverse.com/2017/12/01/10-claims-of-warnings-and-messages-hidden-in-films-and-tv-shows .
Another example of a movie being realized in real life is White Noise (2022). It talks about train derailment & an airborne toxic event in Ohio just like we are seeing unfold right now in East Palestine, Ohio. Read this article to find out more https://www.mytwintiers.com/news-cat/national-news/film-to-real-life-east-palestine-derailment-reflects-ohio-movie.
The kicker (you're not going to believe this)... White Noise was filmed where the real event just happened! The similarities are uncanny! https://www.infowars.com/posts/bizarre-movie-about-train-derailment-and-airborne-toxic-event-in-ohio-filmed-where-real-thing-just-happened
Another Related Video: https://rumble.com/v29guim-was-the-ohio-train-derailment-intentional-was-it-planned-beforehand-like-co.html
You find yourself eliminating coincidence as a possibility & start to consider that we're seeing a pattern. Are the elites that arrogant? Maybe they're just using movie plots to make their own because they aren't so creative but Hollywood script writers are or maybe, just maybe, there a few good men/women left trying to get a warning out to us all through the evil noisy mess that is Hollywood.
