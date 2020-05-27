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Memorial Day Weekend Leads To Resistance To Lockdowns And Liberal Meltdowns - War Room Full Show
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7 views • May 27, 2020
Harrison Smith and Savanah Hernandez fill in for Owen Shroyer to discuss the latest swath of fake news and manufactured outrage. A debate over the Clash of the Karens, fury at the ignorance of the American people, and expert analysis by National File’s Tom Pappert: all of this and more in today’s edition of the War Room. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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