Melatonin - Its Dangers, Its Health Benefits & The Only Way I'd Ever Take It...

Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
In this show I tackle the hormone (or is it?) called melatonin. I discuss...
✔ How it's made
✔ Where it's made
✔ What it is...not a hormone?
✔ When and if you should take it
✔ How much you should take (if you take it)
✔ The damaging effects of taking it
✔ The benefits of taking it
✔ Why it's not just a "sleep aid"
✔ Its anti-cancer effects
✔ How it work as an antioxidant
✔ Vitamin D synthesis
✔ Why it's a more powerful antioxidant than Vitamin C and Vitamin E
✔ How to flood your body with electrons w/o grounding
✔ And more
If you like it, consider sharing or tagging a friend that might be interested.
Enjoy...
Are you taking it and if so, how much and what have been your results? I'd love to know.
Show page with links:
https://extremehealthradio.com/774
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-the-many-nuances-of-melatonin-supplementation/id577009557?i=1000616587957
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2GCI7r9iUWS5P9b5Qv2HCk
