Melatonin - Its Dangers, Its Health Benefits & The Only Way I'd Ever Take It...
Extreme Health Radio
Published a day ago |

Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon


In this show I tackle the hormone (or is it?) called melatonin. I discuss...


✔ How it's made

✔ Where it's made

✔ What it is...not a hormone?

✔ When and if you should take it

✔ How much you should take (if you take it)

✔ The damaging effects of taking it

✔ The benefits of taking it

✔ Why it's not just a "sleep aid"

✔ Its anti-cancer effects

✔ How it work as an antioxidant

✔ Vitamin D synthesis

✔ Why it's a more powerful antioxidant than Vitamin C and Vitamin E

✔ How to flood your body with electrons w/o grounding

✔ And more


If you like it, consider sharing or tagging a friend that might be interested.


Enjoy...


Are you taking it and if so, how much and what have been your results? I'd love to know.


Show page with links:

https://extremehealthradio.com/774


iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-the-many-nuances-of-melatonin-supplementation/id577009557?i=1000616587957


Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2GCI7r9iUWS5P9b5Qv2HCk


