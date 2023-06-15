Melatonin - Its Dangers, Its Health Benefits & The Only Way I'd Ever Take It...

Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





In this show I tackle the hormone (or is it?) called melatonin. I discuss...





✔ How it's made

✔ Where it's made

✔ What it is...not a hormone?

✔ When and if you should take it

✔ How much you should take (if you take it)

✔ The damaging effects of taking it

✔ The benefits of taking it

✔ Why it's not just a "sleep aid"

✔ Its anti-cancer effects

✔ How it work as an antioxidant

✔ Vitamin D synthesis

✔ Why it's a more powerful antioxidant than Vitamin C and Vitamin E

✔ How to flood your body with electrons w/o grounding

✔ And more





If you like it, consider sharing or tagging a friend that might be interested.





Enjoy...





Are you taking it and if so, how much and what have been your results? I'd love to know.





Show page with links:

https://extremehealthradio.com/774





iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-the-many-nuances-of-melatonin-supplementation/id577009557?i=1000616587957





Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2GCI7r9iUWS5P9b5Qv2HCk





#####################

EPISODE SPONSORS

#####################





Vitamin E Pufa Protect – Coupon Code: EHR15

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/pufaprotect





PromoLife Ozone Generator – Coupon Code EHR7

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/promolife





Dragon’s Blood – Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dragonsblood





Relax FAR Infrared Sauna

https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98





Methylene Blue - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb





GreenWave Dirty Electricity Filters

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/greenwave





#####################

SUPPORT OUR WORK

#####################





Get My Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





Visit our Store

https://www.biochargeme.com/





Support us on Amazon

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon





My Amazon Recommended Products

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore





Donate on Paypal

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal





#####################

My 3 FAV SUPP BRANDS

#####################





Mitolfe - Code EHR15 to save 15%!

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness





Life Blud - Code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud





Cultivate Elevate - Code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/cultivateelevate





#####################

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN

#####################





-------------

iTunes

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes





-------------

Spotify

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify





-------------

Stitcher

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher





-------------

iHeart Radio

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio





#####################

FOLLOW US

#####################





-------------

Newsletter

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe





-------------

Instagram

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram





-------------

Facebook

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook





-------------

Twitter

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter





-------------

Youtube

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube





#####################

ALT PLATFORMS

#####################





-------------

Telegram

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram





-------------

Brighteon

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon





-------------

Bitchute

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute





-------------

Odysee

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee





-------------

Rumble

-------------

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble



