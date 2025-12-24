Do Jews Have to Be Christians to Be Saved?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/do-jews-have-be-christians-be-saved-0

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first part of our program, which we call our feature article, we’re continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.





Dave, I want to continue the discussion we had last week by quoting some verses from the prophet Zechariah. But before I do, just before our last segment ended last week, you were mentioning that Jews who accept Jesus as their Messiah, prior to His second coming, become part of the Bride of Christ. Now, are you saying that Jews then have to become Christians? You know I know the answer to that, but I say that for the sake of some people out there, because some Jews who may be listening, say, that might be offensive to them.