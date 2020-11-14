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Judicial Watch Attorney: Our research shows 1.8M ghost voters
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176 views • November 14, 2020
Government watchdog group Judicial Watch reported the number of voter registrations in several counties in some swing states exceeds 100 percent of eligible voters in those counties. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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