Missy taking Piglet through slalom practice

This month has been most remarkable for the introduction by Missy's 'little' brother of a "new" 1989 Honda XL75 into our household ... and a new motorcyclist along with it.

While visiting him as he and I took <a href="https://idahostar.org/course-listing/">Idaho Star's ENHANCED STREET SKILLS course</a>, he set his 'big sister' on this 174-pound motorbike hiding in the corner of his garage full of Harleys. He and I agreed it was an excellent fit, subsequently hatching a plan to move it to our garage and turn her into a motorcycle jockey.

We began her orientation ride July 1st in the Darby High School parking lot with Bruce and I coaching. Since that weekend, I have been coaching solo.

She completed her 13th session today. Her current goal is to pass the <a href="https://motorcycle.msun.edu/brc.htm">Montana Motorcycle Rider Safety Basic Rider Course</a> she is scheduled for July 29th and 30th.

Throughout this experience, we have made quite a few references to her brother and his Harleys. The other day as I headed over to mount her diminutive Honda I made some reference to taking her HOG home. Smiling to myself as I rode away, its new name popped into my head: PIGLET.

All three of us love the name.

She happily planted the sticker I bought on her motorcycle helmet.



