Defender of the Republic: "Titanic America"
191 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 15 days ago |

 "We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind... The great unsinkable ship 'Titanic America' has hit an iceberg. It's taking on water and it's sinking fast."


'Titanic America' is probably going to the same dark frozen depths as the 'Titanic Roman Empire'. Thankfully, some God fearing states may still serve as life boats.


"Woe to those who call evil good

    and good evil,
who put darkness for light
    and light for darkness,
who put bitter for sweet
    and sweet for bitter." - Isaiah 5:20


Come soon Lord Jesus!


(July 1, 2022) Defender of the Republic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ6krEHE6BU

Keywords
current eventsamericacrimeevilmurderabortioncommon senseinsanitywokehypocrisytransgenderlogicgoodtitanicimmoralityopen boarders

