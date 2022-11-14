Defender of the Republic: "Titanic America"

"We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind... The great unsinkable ship 'Titanic America' has hit an iceberg. It's taking on water and it's sinking fast."
'Titanic America' is probably going to the same dark frozen depths as the 'Titanic Roman Empire'. Thankfully, some God fearing states may still serve as life boats.
"Woe to
those who call evil good
and
good evil,
who put darkness for light
and light for darkness,
who put bitter for sweet
and sweet for bitter." - Isaiah 5:20
Come soon Lord Jesus!
(July 1, 2022) Defender of the Republic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ6krEHE6BU
