The Battle Is Asymmetric
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

Libs Have No Rate-Limiting Factor

* Leftists have no moral emergency brake on their behavior.

* In fact, their violence is encouraged and incentivized.

Rising Political Violence In U.S. Stokes Fear Of Serious Bloodshed In 2024


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v460qcu-the-threat-is-real-and-this-is-whos-driving-it-ep.-2161-01092024.html

terrorismevilactivismdan bonginoliberalismmoralityprovocationpolitical violencehostilityleftismpsychopathyradicalismnihilismdomestic terrorconfrontationextremismdemonismescalationstate-sponsored terrorsociopathyfanaticismregressivismmalevolencejeff mordockasymmetry

