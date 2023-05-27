An RN Calls Out the Impotent "White Hats"

In the truther community there are alleged to be "White Hats" who are supposedly battling the forces of evil on behalf of Humanity. Yet, if this is true, why is evil so widespread? Why does evil appear to rule the world? Why does evil proliferate?
This nurse calls out the White Hats for their impotent inaction. By their inaction, they are "just as bad as the evil ones" and are complicit in the destruction of Humanity. She calls on the White Hats to "end the shit show now"!
The War On Humanity
The Death of America
