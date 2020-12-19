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America Under Tyranny What Do We Do ?
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37 views • December 19, 2020
Americans have awoken to find that we have a ruling class that is above the law and that has engineered a decline of our nation with tyranny as the chosen alternative to freedom and free market capitalism. What do we do ?
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