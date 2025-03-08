Please Support Our Sponsors!

The Petitioning Path for Health Freedom

With Ethan Augreen, Citizens MAHA

CitizensMAHA on X, CitizensMAHA.nationbuilder.com

While self-thinking Americans are excited that the establishment’s Covid tyranny has brought to the forefront a Trump administration that is directing RFK to Make America Healthy Again, it’s frustrating that any progress against chronic disease (the real epidemic) is facing obstacles from the usual fear mongering that works too well on a gullible populace (like the misinformation around Measles rashes) – and the inability of the Political Class to undertake any serious efforts at reform (witness the budget process too squishy to even contemplate needed entitlement cuts to avoid economic disaster). Has the Health Freedom movement exhausted all its options to MAHA?

Ethan Augreen doesn’t think so. He is touting a new way to legislate Health Freedom, via an obscure administrative clause of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that enables individual citizens to directly petition for changes to food and health policy. Not every federal bureaucracy, apparently, has a process for such petitioning, but the FDA does.

Now in 2025, Citizens MAHA has filed a landmark petition for redress of a grievance shared by millions – against that mass murdering Covid shot.

CitizensMAHA’s petition seeks immediate abolition of this toxic bioweapon, just as Frohman’s lobbying client – Natl Health Federation – invites friends to send his email for States (1) to ban all gene-modifying shots (for both humans AND animals).

What other petitions will @CitizensMAHA (2) initiate, and what ideas might YOU have to expand the use of this tool of liberty and health?

