New Trump Shooting Body Cam Footage - Police React to Finding the Shooter on the Roof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Trump Shooting Police Body Cam (Shooting Starts at 00:54) shows the police reacting when they find the shooter on the roof. Video includes gun shots, police chatter and the crowd's screaming reaction. #trump #trumpshooting #trumpassassination #trumpspeech #butlerpa #polioce #policebodycam #trumpsecretservice #secretservice #thomascrooks #policereaction #trump #TrumpTrain #trumpet #trumpmemes #trump2016 #trump2020 #TrumpPence #trumpsucks #trumppence2016 #trump2017 #trumpmeme #trumptower #trumpforpresident #trumpeter #trumprussia #Trumpeffect #trumpsupporters #TrumpNation #trumpets #trumpcare #Trumplicans #TrumpProtest #TrumpetPlayer #TrumpForPrison #TrumpTowers #trumpismypresident #TrumpResistance #trumpsamerica #trumprally #trumplife