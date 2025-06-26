TV star jokes about her amputated breasts, VAXX destroyed body

23 June 2025 - Fox host Kat Timpf showcased her dark humor while reflecting on her breast cancer journey, joking about her double mastectomy during an appearance on *Gutfeld!* alongside Johnny Joey Jones, a Marine veteran and double amputee. When Jones quipped that she was stealing his "sympathy card" by getting cancer, Timpf fired back, "Now you're not the only double amputee on the show," referencing her mastectomy. Fans praised her attitude, calling the moment hysterical and inspiring. Timpf, who was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer a day before giving birth, previously joked about not risking her life "for some 32As." After surgery and recovery, she returned to the show cancer-free and with a healthy baby boy.

