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mRNA jab technology promoted in 2017 by Moderna boss (Bill Gates owns it)
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150 views • March 18, 2021
so this "technology" was out of the bag in 2017 to change our operating system (DNA) and it is funded by Bill Gates who plans to make billions of profit from this experimental operation on humans
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