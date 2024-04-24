Create New Account
Belgian MEP Marc Botenga: "The Genocide of the Palestinians would have been impossible without the support of European countries - there is still no Sanction Against Israel. Unforgivable complicity."
Belgian MEP Marc Botenga: "The genocide of the Palestinians would have been impossible without the support of European countries. Now that one mass grave after another is being discovered, there is still no sanction against Israel. Unforgivable complicity."

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

