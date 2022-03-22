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Is Putin a World Economic Forum puppet?
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85 views • March 22, 2022
Telegram - Global Resistance News and Inessa S. | ”💥Is Putin a World Economic Forum puppet?
LINK: Catherine Austin Fitts & Karel van Wolferen. (https://tube2.solari.com/videos/reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen-1080p-hls/) [1h 58m]
While we are 'distracted' with Ukraine, let's maintain spacial awareness.
On 1 July 2022, the EU will adopt a digital ID, which will house your vaccination & CO2 record. Simultaneously, a global WHO treaty is being ratified, that will spell enormous government overreach in terms of digital control.
This could be Russia's first challenge to Davos and Atlanticist Russians - such as Moscow mayor, Sobyanin. This is whom journalists reference when they talk about Russia being the epicenter of Schwab's Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The bridge between the two may lie in politics of little known economist Glaziev, and it is imperative not to conflate the Russian leadership with the Russian government❗️
For those short on time - @ 1:44:00 - Is Putin a WEF Young Global Leader?
Recommended interview”
LINK: Catherine Austin Fitts & Karel van Wolferen. (https://tube2.solari.com/videos/reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen-1080p-hls/) [1h 58m]
While we are 'distracted' with Ukraine, let's maintain spacial awareness.
On 1 July 2022, the EU will adopt a digital ID, which will house your vaccination & CO2 record. Simultaneously, a global WHO treaty is being ratified, that will spell enormous government overreach in terms of digital control.
This could be Russia's first challenge to Davos and Atlanticist Russians - such as Moscow mayor, Sobyanin. This is whom journalists reference when they talk about Russia being the epicenter of Schwab's Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The bridge between the two may lie in politics of little known economist Glaziev, and it is imperative not to conflate the Russian leadership with the Russian government❗️
For those short on time - @ 1:44:00 - Is Putin a WEF Young Global Leader?
Recommended interview”
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