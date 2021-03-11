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EP 2361-9AM Who Is The president? Kamala Harris Takes ANOTHER Call With A Foreign Leader
The Pete Santilli Show
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10 views • March 11, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2361 - 9AM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - MARCH 10, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 

 As half the country expressed concerns over the mental fitness of Joe Biden, it has emerged that Vice President Kamala Harris has yet again taken on duties that the President should be fulfilling, after speaking to another foreign leader this week.  Reports detail how Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, while Biden wandered aimlessly around a hardware store barely registering where he was.  “The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway’s close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world,” a White House statement notes.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17141 

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