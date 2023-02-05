Day 1 of Starting Sprouts....EASY PEASY!

Seed sprouting can be done in any area. Come and see how easily this can be done and how quickly they begin to sprout. Within 3-5 days, you can see the fruits of your efforts.

FYI I am not paid nor sponsored by others, just passing on where you can purchase them, print items off and find the sources I use.



