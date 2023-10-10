The Hamas Mossad 911 on 10/7/23 False Flag Explained

The Hamas Operation was an Intelligence Success because they were the ones planning it here is the evidence.

What the world witnessed in Zionist Israel and Occupied Lands was a STAND DOWN order and that is what allowed the Hamas Operation to go ahead by the Letters and Numbers.

When we see such symmetry between the Gematria Kabbalah Magick in Death Rituals and then a few honest Israelis admitting this fact then we can know this entire Operation was an Intelligence Success and not an Intelligence Failure.

The Intelligence Agencies were not caught off guard, but rather were actively planning the entire Operation and deploying forces elsewhere to let Hamas as new the ISIS to enter and kill at will. And then waited days before responding to the attack.

"Most people cannot comprehend that their own government is betraying them. Now, it's another test, if you like, it's an IQ test. It's a very cruel IQ test. To see whether you trust the people sending you to your death, or not, if they're sending you to die.

And again, all the signs show the stench of betrayal.

How it's inconceivable, impossible, for that penetration to occur without the help on our side, just it cannot happen. Even if you compare it to Yom Kippur war, 1973 War in Israel, they knew it's going to happen."

- Shai Danon

This Operation was another 911 by the Zionist Israelis on their own people to justify a larger War to bring back their long-awaited Messiah or Mashiach, better known to the rest of the Goy simply as the anti-Christ. Because their real King was Jesus whom they rejected and tried to crucify. Follow the pieces to know the larger puzzle known as the Great Game. At least educate yourself who and what the real Zionists are. They are Imposter Jews, pretending to be Jews, but are actually playing on the side of Satan.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coronatimesnews/p/the-hamasmossad-false-flag-explained





