Petra Ortiz: Terrifying Humanoid Beings Documented in Mongolia for Centuries - The Almas
108 views
almas "stand at the intersection of science and legend"
Keywords
bigfootural mountainswildmandyatlov passuniverse inside youcaucasus mountainsaltai mountainsalexander proninboris porshnevbryan sykesjohann schiltbergerkhwitmyra shackleytysben zhamtsaranozanazhugdariyn damdin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos