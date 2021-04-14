TECHNOLOGY Ray Kurzweil The Singularity Is Near

IMPORTANT LINKOriginal Video posted on December 6 2017 is HereA documentary based on Ray Kurzweils book, The Singularity Is Near. Starring Pauley Perrette of CBS Network NCIS TV Series. Technological singularity, a . By 2045, well have expanded the intelligence of our human machine civilization a billion fold. That will result in a technological singularity, a point beyond which . Ray Kurzweil Predicts an exact year 2029 by which singularity will occur. Watch Full Documentary by Ray Kurzweil and Michio Kaku . Inventor, entrepreneur and visionary Ray Kurzweil explains in abundant, grounded detail why, by the 2020s, we will have.Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen