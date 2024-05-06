Create New Account
Åklagare Brodin: Inleder förundersökning Jabben
Fritjof Persson
Published Yesterday

Åklagare Gunnar Brodin har beslutat om att inleda en förundersökning efter att ha mottagit en polisanmälan avseende orsaken till 30-årige Pontus dödsfall 3 veckor efter dos 1 av Modernas covidvaccin.


https://twitter.com/lakaruppropet1/status/1787581093018804511

genocidejabprocecuted

