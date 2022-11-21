An explosive interview about modern evil. Alex Newman is a stunning investigative journalist and author, and together we dive into the collectivist institutions of misery in America and come up with awful gems of truth. Want to know why we must prosecute the global predators for COVID-19? Want to know how and why our education system has been systematically trashed by collectivists? Want to the know the big secrets of the international banking ghouls? A ghoul, by the way, is a “legendary figure of evil” or simply an “evil spirit.” There are a lot of them running things.
