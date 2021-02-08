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Scientist Predicts mRNA Vaccine Will Lead To Numerous Deaths Months After Injection
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624 views • February 08, 2021
Professor Dolores Cahill explains how the "cytokine storm" is an antibody dependent response of the human body and how that explains the increase in deaths after taking the coronavirus vaccine.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601f4813186b41284d7a227f
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601f4813186b41284d7a227f
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