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Honoring harmony in times of chaos
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44 views • March 03, 2022
Everyday we are greeted with opportunities that expand how we perceive life. Some can observe what’s happening and say how dark it is, while others can sense the darkness; welcoming it as an indication of the light.
As the cancer of this world surfaces more are able to sense and face what’s always been just below the surface.
What we do with this diagnosis is collectively up to each of us. Some will cut and erase while others will face the omens head on and get to the root.
As we grow through whats arising we have a chance to explore what harmony looks like and as we purify ourselves in the process one must discover how to maintain harmony within even when the external world is showing us the mirror. We all can choose to explore how we create and interact with harmony in our day to day life.
As the cancer of this world surfaces more are able to sense and face what’s always been just below the surface.
What we do with this diagnosis is collectively up to each of us. Some will cut and erase while others will face the omens head on and get to the root.
As we grow through whats arising we have a chance to explore what harmony looks like and as we purify ourselves in the process one must discover how to maintain harmony within even when the external world is showing us the mirror. We all can choose to explore how we create and interact with harmony in our day to day life.
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