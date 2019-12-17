© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FORGET THE STOCK MARKET: Forever? Or just for now? Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • December 17, 2019
New to ITM Trading? Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA02062019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/forget-stock-market-forever-just-now-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Phillip J: You said there will come a time to invest in the stock market. You also said gold performs better than the stock market overall. Why not just invest in gold and forget about the stock market forever?
Question 2. John C: So, why not QE infinity? Fed doesn’t seem too worried about the astronomical debt that has been accumulated so far. Markets, which are supported by QE, keep rising. QE infinity? New normal?
Question 3. Mike: Although I am not opposed to owning gold, I am concerned that if there is a financial reset and the dollar becomes devalued or worthless, then how do you price gold and silver if the dollar is worthless?
Question 4. Bonny J: You mentioned the value of gold should be measured in debt and that all currency, notes, ect. are debt based. What kind of debt are you referring to for the measurement?
Question 5. Rod G: Do you think that the Australian economy will go exactly the same way as the US in the near future, such as losing our AUD$ Fiat currency?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA02062019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/forget-stock-market-forever-just-now-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Phillip J: You said there will come a time to invest in the stock market. You also said gold performs better than the stock market overall. Why not just invest in gold and forget about the stock market forever?
Question 2. John C: So, why not QE infinity? Fed doesn’t seem too worried about the astronomical debt that has been accumulated so far. Markets, which are supported by QE, keep rising. QE infinity? New normal?
Question 3. Mike: Although I am not opposed to owning gold, I am concerned that if there is a financial reset and the dollar becomes devalued or worthless, then how do you price gold and silver if the dollar is worthless?
Question 4. Bonny J: You mentioned the value of gold should be measured in debt and that all currency, notes, ect. are debt based. What kind of debt are you referring to for the measurement?
Question 5. Rod G: Do you think that the Australian economy will go exactly the same way as the US in the near future, such as losing our AUD$ Fiat currency?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.