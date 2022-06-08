MEP Christine Anderson Slams the EU for Disregarding Human Rights in the Name of Globalism

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"Countries (like Canada) which deny their own citizens [the ability] to leave the country do so because they are a dictatorship. Why is EU Parliament not all over Trudeau, calling him out on these violations of human rights? Oh, wait. Since the EU parliament is completely in line with the globalists' sick, 'Brave New World' agenda, it only calls out on governments which actually respect freedom, democracy, and the rule of law."
Video via https://t.me/christineanderson/631