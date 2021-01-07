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Capital killing was FAKE!
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1522 views • January 07, 2021
The Viewer Warning is a mistake. I will grant that the truth might be “disturbing” to some people, but no animals or humans were harmed in this theater production.
Shooter used blanks - fake blood was applied after she lay down.
It was staged poorly enough that lamestream socialists would buy it and we would catch it. Deliberately divisive.
Shooter used blanks - fake blood was applied after she lay down.
It was staged poorly enough that lamestream socialists would buy it and we would catch it. Deliberately divisive.
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