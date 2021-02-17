PGP119 Where does the "High Road" Lead? Serfdom

As Freedom-loving patriots and liberty-loving Americans do we want to take the high road, or are we already on it?



When we look at America's history we see that there was only 3% of the colonists that were in it to win it so to speak, the rest had no idea what was happening.



Mike Adams said that we need to tell folks what is at stake, but should we even try? I believe the Founding Fathers were taking the high road when they fought England for the Freedom we now take for granted.



So where does the "High Road" Lead? Serfdom, most likely.