GERMAN TANKS TO FIGHT THE RUSSIANS - ARE THEY REALLY THAT STUPID?

At least thirty-two (32) military Generals have convened for a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, to discuss future "aid" and "tactics" for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Today, the world will find out if Germany will approve the sending of German tanks to Ukraine - a "Red Line" for Russia.

Last week, the German Defense Minister, Lebrecht, resigned There is now a new Defense Minister, and he is attending today's meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

The new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius has just publicly announced "NATO countries failed to reach a unified position regarding the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv." He went on to say ""Statements by the media that Germany is on the way to creating a coalition to send heavy tanks to Ukraine are lies. There are good reasons to send equipment, but there are also reasons not to." All pros and cons must be weighed. Many allies share our point of view, Pistorius added.

The Potsdam Treaty that ended World War Two. That Treaty makes clear Germany is only allowed to have a "Defense Force" which can be used "for nothing else." Manufacturing tanks which are then sent to Ukraine to fight Russia, would be using the German military for "something else" and Russia's position is that will violate the Demilitarization" provisions of the Potsdam Treaty. Russia allegedly told Germany that if German tanks attack Russian soil "World War 3 will begin immediately.

PEOPLE FORGET THAT RUSSIA LOST OVER 27 MILLION SOLDIERS AND CIVILIANS FIGHTING HITLER

