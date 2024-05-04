Create New Account
The Food Pyramid Lie Has Been EXPOSED by Inflation Redacted w Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Published 21 hours ago

The food pyramid is a lie that was concocted by the government to hide the rising cost of food including meat and dairy. The WEF continues to push cereal and plant based nutrition.

nutritionpoliticssciencefoodinflation

