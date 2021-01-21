1/21/2021 Miles Guo: We have exposed the CCP is the biggest rogue group, spreading virus, and committing genocide. The achievements we accomplished in the past 3 years are unthinkable for Chinese...

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1/21/2021郭先生直播：我们揭露了中国共产党是世界上最大的黑帮，释放病毒，种族清洗。我们在过去三年的成就是中国人民过去70年来想都不敢想的。我一生经历危险试炼，感谢上天的保守，居高不危，我感觉从没有如今天这样强大