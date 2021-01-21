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1/21/2021 Miles Guo: We have exposed the CCP is the biggest rogue group, spreading virus, and committing genocide. The achievements we accomplished in the past 3 years are unthinkable for Chinese...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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80 views • January 23, 2021
1/21/2021 Miles Guo: We have exposed the CCP is the biggest rogue group, spreading virus, and committing genocide. The achievements we accomplished in the past 3 years are unthinkable for Chinese people in the past 70 years. I have been through many dangers and trials. Thanks to the blessings of God, that I walk on the high-wire without falling. I have never felt as strong as I am today
1/21/2021郭先生直播：我们揭露了中国共产党是世界上最大的黑帮，释放病毒，种族清洗。我们在过去三年的成就是中国人民过去70年来想都不敢想的。我一生经历危险试炼，感谢上天的保守，居高不危，我感觉从没有如今天这样强大
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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