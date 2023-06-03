https://gettr.com/post/p2ik8xf049f
05/31/2023 Kathleen, host of Winn Tucson: They are suppressing the news about Christopher Wray, and they don't want people to know the truth. You don't get paid to carry out the agenda of a criminal enterprise in our country. It's unacceptable, but that seems to be what's happening right now.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/31/2023 Winn Tucson节目主持人凯瑟琳：有人在压制克里斯托弗·雷的新闻，他们不想让人们知道真相。你不能被收买去执行一个犯罪企业在我们国家的计划，这是不可接受的，但似乎正在发生。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
