Putin expresses deepest condolences on death of last soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev WION

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WION
Aug 30, 2022 Mikhail Gorbachev, the man who changed the coasts of history, the former soviet leader who brought an end to the cold war passed away the age of 91. His death was announced on Tuesday by Russian news agencies who said that he died at a central hospital in Moscow after a serious and long illness.
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