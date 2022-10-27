Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When The Food Runs Out
1153 views
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published a month ago |
Donate

🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


We have reached the rollover point where it is now obvious that there will not be enough farm inputs like fertilizer to grow enough food to feed the planet. That would be bad enough but superglued supply chains will restrict exports and imports until April 2023 at best. Larger the crop losses, the more hollywoodesque the distractions will become.


▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●


🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030


🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -


🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030


●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●


https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***


🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com


🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9


●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326


Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030


LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.

Keywords
solutionsdavid dubynecrop lossesgrowing foodnew erafood pricesfood insecurityglobal food crisiseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cycleenergy pricescivilization collapsefertilizer shortagesfood energyprices 2022whats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclesgeomagnetic disruptionukraine winter crops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket