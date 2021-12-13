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America’s Rifle: How to Clean and Lube the AR15|M16|M4 Rifle with CLP
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278 views • December 13, 2021
Today we will show you how to clean, lubricate and protect the AR15|M16|M4 pattern rifle/carbine using a single-bottle CLP. We will show you how to disassemble, clean, lube and reassemble the AR-pattern rifle, including a full breakdown of the bolt carrier group [BCG].
12:55 BCG Disassembly, Cleaning, Reassembly
The US military uses CLP for weapons maintenance, but our general experience with the military-issued CLP was not particularly good. Many times, we had to resort to creative, alternate measures to get the weapons clean enough to pass the CO’s stringent “white glove” inspections. So we decided to make our own, vastly-superior, citrus-powered synthetic CLP at Adiga Armory.
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
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ATTRIBUTIONS:
4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions
Sonatina No 2 in F Major Allegro: https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UCzGSZq4NWr-zRNDyVh-Pn5g/music?utm_campaign=upgrade&;utm_medium=redirect&utm_source=%2Faudiolibrary%2Fmusic
Title: "God Bless America", performed by the United States Navy Band.mp3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Bless_America
Yankee Doodle: https://archive.org/details/YankeeDoodle_775
The Star Spangled Banner Instrumental: https://archive.org/details/TheStarSpangledBannerInstrumental
TAGS:
AR15,ar 15 cleaning and lubrication,ar 15 cleaning kit,ar 15 cleaning and maintenance,ar 15 takedown and cleaning,ar 15 cleaning,ar15 cleaning procedure,AR-15 Cleaning,Clean and Lube an AR-15,How To Clean Your AR-15,AR-15 CLEANING AND TAKE-DOWN,AR-15 Maintenance,A beginner's guide to cleaning the AR15,cleaning ar 15 with clp,adiga armory clp,cleaning ar 15 bolt carrier group,ar 15 disassembly and assembly,ar 15 field strip,ar 15 field strip and cleaning,
12:55 BCG Disassembly, Cleaning, Reassembly
The US military uses CLP for weapons maintenance, but our general experience with the military-issued CLP was not particularly good. Many times, we had to resort to creative, alternate measures to get the weapons clean enough to pass the CO’s stringent “white glove” inspections. So we decided to make our own, vastly-superior, citrus-powered synthetic CLP at Adiga Armory.
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
ATTRIBUTIONS:
4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions
Sonatina No 2 in F Major Allegro: https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UCzGSZq4NWr-zRNDyVh-Pn5g/music?utm_campaign=upgrade&;utm_medium=redirect&utm_source=%2Faudiolibrary%2Fmusic
Title: "God Bless America", performed by the United States Navy Band.mp3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Bless_America
Yankee Doodle: https://archive.org/details/YankeeDoodle_775
The Star Spangled Banner Instrumental: https://archive.org/details/TheStarSpangledBannerInstrumental
TAGS:
AR15,ar 15 cleaning and lubrication,ar 15 cleaning kit,ar 15 cleaning and maintenance,ar 15 takedown and cleaning,ar 15 cleaning,ar15 cleaning procedure,AR-15 Cleaning,Clean and Lube an AR-15,How To Clean Your AR-15,AR-15 CLEANING AND TAKE-DOWN,AR-15 Maintenance,A beginner's guide to cleaning the AR15,cleaning ar 15 with clp,adiga armory clp,cleaning ar 15 bolt carrier group,ar 15 disassembly and assembly,ar 15 field strip,ar 15 field strip and cleaning,
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