"They're targeting Christianity's holiest sites on purpose" | Redacted News

Why are Western leaders silent on deaths of Christians in Gaza? Multiple well known Christian sites have been deliberately targeted and destroyed by IDF forces. The Pope denounced it as terrorism so why is the U.S. still providing weapons and support for the indiscriminate killing of civilians?
Mirrored - Redacted
👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕
Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.