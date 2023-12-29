Create New Account
"They're targeting Christianity's holiest sites on purpose" | Redacted News
The Prisoner
Why are Western leaders silent on deaths of Christians in Gaza? Multiple well known Christian sites have been deliberately targeted and destroyed by IDF forces. The Pope denounced it as terrorism so why is the U.S. still providing weapons and support for the indiscriminate killing of civilians?

Mirrored - Redacted

christiansgenocidegazasynagogue of satan

