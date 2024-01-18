Create New Account
Call For An Uprising Completely Wiped Off Youtube
Tami's Topics Of The Week
My news media feed on my phone has no problem sending me notifications about the World.Economic Forum / IMF "vaccine" for "disease x", which make me scratch my head and ask why, if the globalists want to make up a scary disease, they can't give it an actual name, and about how 25% of workers will be replaced with robots etc, but longtime YouTuber  Call For an Uprising got completely scrubbed off the platform for criticism of their Davos meeting. 


