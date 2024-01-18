Call For An Uprising Completely Wiped Off Youtube

My news media feed on my phone has no problem sending me notifications about the World.Economic Forum / IMF "vaccine" for "disease x", which make me scratch my head and ask why, if the globalists want to make up a scary disease, they can't give it an actual name, and about how 25% of workers will be replaced with robots etc, but longtime YouTuber Call For an Uprising got completely scrubbed off the platform for criticism of their Davos meeting.



