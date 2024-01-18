Call For An Uprising Completely Wiped Off Youtube

My news media feed on my phone has no problem sending me notifications about the World.Economic Forum / IMF "vaccine" for "disease x", which make me scratch my head and ask why, if the globalists want to make up a scary disease, they can't give it an actual name, and about how 25% of workers will be replaced with robots etc, but longtime YouTuber Call For an Uprising got completely scrubbed off the platform for criticism of their Davos meeting.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.