© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1628508370
EP 2192-6PM IT’S HAPPENING: “Communist China Materially Interfered with Our Election” & 2.7 Million Trump Votes Deleted
Prominent Attorney L. Lin Wood, who successfully represented teen Nicholas Sandmann in defamation suits against The Washington Post and CNN, joined the president’s efforts to win back the 2020 election late last week. L. Lin Wood grew concerned after Trump’s apparent historic landslide was nullified by criminal actions the days following the election. Lin Wood said: Soon, no objective, fair-minded person will be able to deny massive fraud perpetrated in planned, coordinated scheme to steal our Presidency. CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, NY Times, Washington Post, Atlantic, Mother Jones, etc. are co-conspirators.
EP 2192-6PM IT’S HAPPENING: “Communist China Materially Interfered with Our Election” & 2.7 Million Trump Votes Deleted – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2IzAbXn
SPECIAL GUEST: Lori Levi is a small business owner entrepreneur Who volunteered to be a non-partisan pole watcher during the 2020 election! She has since become a Whistleblower After she discovered the election fraud, and voter fraud that occurred at the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit during the 2020 election cycle.
HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨