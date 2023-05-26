Create New Account
May 13 Webinar Highlights - Orbs, Space Arks, Motherships
Published 19 hours ago
Donate

Michael Salla


May 25, 2023


Highlights from the Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships: Why the Deep State Fears Them webinar completed on May 13. Webinar presents and analyzes newly released information from a wide range of sources on Space Arks, ET Motherships and their connection to the many orbs that are increasingly being sighted around the world. Some of the orbs are extraterrestrial in origin, while others have been built by aerospace companies. Historical examples of both were presented to attendees to better understand what is happening today.


Replay of full webinar (2.5 hours) now available on Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/orbsspacearksmotherships


Also available on Brighteon & Crowdcast. More details at: https://exopolitics.org/orbs-space-arks-motherships-webinar-now-on-vimeo-brighteon/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwR5tYLliGo


