Some chapter points highlighted (yes, again this book) 😋 800 pages

This book seems to expose their NWO agenda in the references part they think nobody reads. Mistake, because I do 😉😂🤣 and so I pass the info on to you. Let's find ways to use their "buzzwords" for our advantage like we accidently did with the word "suddenly". (ex. lean)
Also we have to debunk time and time again the word smart: secret militarized armaments residential technology, because it doesn't mean intelligent, quite the opposite; these devices make us dumb!!!
So if you want to read this book for yourself, read between the lines and see through their game of tricking us into this prisonlike ai/metaverse.
"... for we are not ignorant of satans' devices"
🙏🌻
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.