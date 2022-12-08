Create New Account
Some chapter points highlighted (yes, again this book) 😋 800 pages
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday

This book seems to expose their NWO agenda in the references part they think nobody reads. Mistake, because I do 😉😂🤣 and so I pass the info on to you. Let's find ways to use their "buzzwords" for our advantage like we accidently did with the word "suddenly". (ex. lean)

Also we have to debunk time and time again the word smart: secret militarized armaments residential technology, because it doesn't mean intelligent, quite the opposite; these devices make us dumb!!! 

So if you want to read this book for yourself, read between the lines and see through their game of tricking us into this prisonlike ai/metaverse.

"... for we are not ignorant of satans' devices" 

🙏🌻


Keywords
geo-engineeringnatural disasterscommunicationsinternet of thingshashtagsblackboxe-governmentrobotisatione-votinginternet of brains

