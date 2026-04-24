Truth is for people who don't own the dictionary. We own the airwaves, we own the match, and we’re already subdividing your property for equity housing. Stay mad, losers."

Meet Ernest Bigot: The most honest Democrat strategist in America. With a $3,000 suit and a 1920s Georgia drawl, Ernest pulls back the curtain on why the SPLC's "Exorcism Marketing" is unbeatable. From clearing the "underbrush" of biological reality to why your "strongly worded letters" are the literal lighter fluid for his next beach house—Ernest explains why you've already lost.

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