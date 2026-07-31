Trading Villages For Time: Ukraine Retreats Across The Board As Russia Grinds On

Russia significantly widened its strike campaign on July 30, launching more than 70 missiles and upward of 280 attack drones against targets across Ukraine. What made this particular salvo stand out was its geographic breadth. In recent weeks, Russian strikes had been concentrated primarily on frontline areas, with occasional precision hits on Kyiv and port infrastructure in Odessa Region. This time, even Ukraine’s western regions came under attack. Strikes on the west were carried out predominantly with air-launched missiles. The message was clear: no part of Ukraine is beyond reach.

The expanding geography of Russian strikes is not a coincidence — it mirrors the expanding geography of Russian gains on the ground. From Sumy in the north to Dobropillia in the south, the front is moving, and it is moving in one direction.

In Sumy Region, Russian forces have made a series of rapid advances. The village of Nova Sich fell on July 29, followed by Mala Slobidka on July 30, with significant tactical gains also recorded near Ulanovo in the north of the region. The same day, monitoring sources confirmed Russian control over Mogrytsa, east of the city of Sumy. Russian command is methodically expanding its cross-border bridgehead, compressing the space available to Ukrainian defenders with each passing day.

In Kharkiv Region, Ukrainian command has been unable to halt the Russian advance southeast of Volchansk. The pattern has held all week, and the final days of July proved no exception. On July 30, assault units of the “North” grouping drove Ukrainian forces out of the village of Yurchenkove. The following day, July 31, the village of Verivka, located to the east, passed into Russian hands.

On the Slavyansk axis, the focus remains on Konstantinovka and its surroundings. Russian forces have now launched an operation to take the neighboring settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkivka, with forward assault units already inside the town and active street fighting underway. Further east, in the Torske salient, Russian command appears to have taken a brief operational pause to regroup and replenish reserves before the next push.

Further south, the front is closing in on Dobropillia. The village of Svitle fell on July 29, followed by Vodianske the same evening. By July 30, Russian advance units had established positions on the southern outskirts of Krasnoyarske. Should this momentum hold, another Ukrainian city will find itself in a partial encirclement — a defensive scenario that is as costly as it is difficult to sustain.

Russia is not racing — it is grinding, and grinding works. Ukraine is trading villages for time. However, time, like territory, is running out.

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