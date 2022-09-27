Is Zelensky Playing the West?
Ukraine's President Zelensky virtually ringing the bell of the New York Stock Exchange just weeks ago was a very strange sight. After all when was the last time you saw the President of a country in the midst of a hot war, ringing the bell of the stock exchange or, for that matter, posing for pictures for Vogue Magazine.
When you start to peel back what is really happening with the war in Ukraine, as well as the celebrities showing up there, or when you realize that the Ukrainian government just signed a deal with the largest advertising firm in the world, you start to realize that maybe you've been played.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.