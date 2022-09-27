Is Zelensky Playing the West?

Ukraine's President Zelensky virtually ringing the bell of the New York Stock Exchange just weeks ago was a very strange sight. After all when was the last time you saw the President of a country in the midst of a hot war, ringing the bell of the stock exchange or, for that matter, posing for pictures for Vogue Magazine.

When you start to peel back what is really happening with the war in Ukraine, as well as the celebrities showing up there, or when you realize that the Ukrainian government just signed a deal with the largest advertising firm in the world, you start to realize that maybe you've been played.