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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 3, 2023 - President Trump, Montgomery, AL, The Deep State and the Head Wound.
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37 views • August 08, 2023

President Kennedy’s assassination is shrouded in mystery.

President John F. Kennedy's head wound remains a subject of significant historical interest and controversy. On November 22, 1963, during a tragic assassination in Dallas, Texas, Kennedy sustained a fatal gunshot wound while riding in a motorcade. The headshot, likely fired from the Texas School Book Depository, caused a catastrophic injury to the right side of his skull. Witness accounts and the famous Zapruder film captured the moment of impact, showing a violent explosion of tissue and bone. The trajectory of the bullet, the exact nature of the wound, and the subsequent medical treatment have been extensively debated over the years. Despite numerous investigations and theories surrounding the assassination, the precise details of Kennedy's head wound continue to be a subject of speculation and uncertainty, adding to the enduring mystery surrounding that fateful day in American history.

The phrase "the shot heard around the world" historically refers to the opening shot of the American Revolutionary War on April 19, 1775, at the Battle of Lexington and Concord. It symbolizes the moment when armed conflict erupted between British troops and American colonists, leading to the struggle for independence and the birth of the United States. The phrase has since been used metaphorically to describe pivotal events with far-reaching consequences.

Many people working in the world of the occult, simulation theory and Gematria have predicted there could be a serious event happening with President Trump in the next couple days.

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