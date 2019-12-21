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Yahweh's Delicious Creation (MIRRORED)
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380 views • December 21, 2019
Yahweh's Delicious Creation (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/wKtuk0ZpnbY
Perhaps this is what it looked like when Yahweh was deciding upon the details of his creation.
Lucky us! We get to live in it! (Read on...)
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
——————————————---
Inspiration for this one came from a few different sources that ought to be credited:
- the Mr Deity series (look for it on youtube- devestatingly funny)
- the Mr Creosote sketch from Monty Python
- all the Christians who seem to think that there was no other option for Yahweh than to set up a system in which eternal torture would be the inevitable outcome for billions of people, and that Yahweh is himself terribly sad, in some way, that this is the case.
Music: Mozart Flute Quartet in G, KV285.
Note:
I don't hate Yahweh. I don't think he went overboard with the invention of hell, and I don't disagree with him for having instituted barbaric forms of earthly punishment, and for allowing dreadful disease and suffering.
In fact, I'm as angry at Yahweh as I am at Santa Claus (the fat bastard who hasn't delivered presents to me for nearly 25 years).
Yahweh is imaginary. He isn't there to be angry at.
What I AM angry at, is the fact that good honest people (perhaps like yourself) have been made to live a life of fear and guilt, forever petrified of an eternal torture chamber, and a vengeful, sadistic God who tortures and loves infinitely. It is a ridiculous story, and I hope I can show some of its inanity.
Mirrored from YouTube channel NonStampCollector at:-
https://youtu.be/wKtuk0ZpnbY
Perhaps this is what it looked like when Yahweh was deciding upon the details of his creation.
Lucky us! We get to live in it! (Read on...)
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
——————————————---
Inspiration for this one came from a few different sources that ought to be credited:
- the Mr Deity series (look for it on youtube- devestatingly funny)
- the Mr Creosote sketch from Monty Python
- all the Christians who seem to think that there was no other option for Yahweh than to set up a system in which eternal torture would be the inevitable outcome for billions of people, and that Yahweh is himself terribly sad, in some way, that this is the case.
Music: Mozart Flute Quartet in G, KV285.
Note:
I don't hate Yahweh. I don't think he went overboard with the invention of hell, and I don't disagree with him for having instituted barbaric forms of earthly punishment, and for allowing dreadful disease and suffering.
In fact, I'm as angry at Yahweh as I am at Santa Claus (the fat bastard who hasn't delivered presents to me for nearly 25 years).
Yahweh is imaginary. He isn't there to be angry at.
What I AM angry at, is the fact that good honest people (perhaps like yourself) have been made to live a life of fear and guilt, forever petrified of an eternal torture chamber, and a vengeful, sadistic God who tortures and loves infinitely. It is a ridiculous story, and I hope I can show some of its inanity.
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