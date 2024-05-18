Create New Account
Nothing From The Outside Could Defile Us
yahuahthegreatone
Published Yesterday

Mark 7:15 "There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him, but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man." Leviticus 11:43 "You shall not make yourselves abominable with any creeping thing that creeps, neither shall you make yourselves unclean with them, that you should be defiled thereby."

